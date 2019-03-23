GAUDIN,
Donald James (Don):
Peacefully on 21 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jean, and much loved father of Margot, Andrew and Julie, and much loved father in law of Selcuk, Colleen, and Gordon. Treasured Grandad of Alexander, Ebru, and Ella; Laura and Hamish; Harrison, Jack, and Fergus. Messages to the Gaudin family, C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Don's wishes, a private funeral service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019