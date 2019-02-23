CAMPBELL,
Donald Robert (Don):
Passed away peacefully at home in Tokaanu on 20th February 2019 aged 85 years. Much loved husband and best mate of Geraldine. Loved father of Denise and Colin; Stuart and Caroline. Loving Grandad of Hamish and Charlotte. A service for Don will be held at The Turangi Evangelical Church, Hirangi Road, Turangi, on Tuesday, 26th February 2019, at 1:00pm. Communications with Don's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 23, 2019