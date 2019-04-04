BOWMAN, Donald Edward:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald BOWMAN.
Peacefully on 2 April 2019 at Wellington Hospital; aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Penelope, father of Brenda, Stuart and Christopher and father-in-law of Peter. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Will be sadly missed by all"
A Graveside service for Don will be held at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery, Levin, on Friday 5 April at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2019