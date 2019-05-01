Donald ADAMSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald ADAMSON.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

ADAMSON,
Donald (Don the Pom):
Passed away peacefully, in his 82nd year, on 22nd April 2019 at Masterton Hospital, with family at his side. Loved big brother to his surviving sisters, June, Eileen, Hilda, and Dorothy. Much loved father to Rob, Terry, Les, John, Te Rouhine, and their partners. Beloved Grandad to all of his grand and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the nurses who looked after him so well in his last few days. In accordance with his wishes a private service has been held.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.