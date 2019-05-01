ADAMSON,
Donald (Don the Pom):
Passed away peacefully, in his 82nd year, on 22nd April 2019 at Masterton Hospital, with family at his side. Loved big brother to his surviving sisters, June, Eileen, Hilda, and Dorothy. Much loved father to Rob, Terry, Les, John, Te Rouhine, and their partners. Beloved Grandad to all of his grand and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the nurses who looked after him so well in his last few days. In accordance with his wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019