WIN, Dolina (Lyn):
Passed away peacefully Thursday 28 March 2019. Deeply loved wife of the late Kenneth. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Dave, Robyn and Dave, Harvey and Hellen. Loving Granny Lyn to Natasha, Aubin, Dannielle, Summer, Jade, Reuben, Dajne and Morgan and her great- grandchildren. A funeral service for Dolina, will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga, on Friday 5 April at 2pm.
"Memories of the way
we were"
Communication to the Win Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019