EDWARDS, Dmitri Stefan:

Died peacefully as a result of a stroke on Tuesday 26 February 2019 at Wellington Hospital surrounded by family and close friends. Loved son of Frank and Rhonda. Beloved brother of Nik, Zelda and Lucy. Partner of Kim and step-dad to Colin, Emily and Elizabeth. Son-in-law of Joe Valleli, and uncle to Amy, Hannah, Oliver, Zadie, Boston, Ripley and Mila. Brother-in-law of Simon and Gabe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Artificial Limb Centre, PO Box 7281, Wellington 6021 would be appreciated or can be left at the service. Dmitri would like you to wear your sports gear to celebrate his life at the service which will be held at 2.00pm on Sunday 3 March 2019 at The Kapiti Old Boys Cricket Club, Aorangi Domain, Aorangi Road, Paraparaumu. If you are unable to attend Dmitri's service, you are welcome to sign Dmitri's coffin at Waikanae Funeral Home, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, during business hours until Friday 1 March 2019. The family would like to express our gratitude to the whole team at Wellington Hospital.

Waikanae Funeral Home

