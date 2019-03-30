RAZOS,
Dionysios Dennis (Nionio):
Aged 87 years. Passed away peacefully on 27 March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Alexandra, loved father of Gloria and Peter, Paris and Maria Nikki. Treasured grandfather to Rayn, Ari and Aroha. The funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), Hania St, Mt Victoria, Wellington, on Monday, April 1st at 11.00am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery. Donations to be made to the Greek Orthodox Church. The service will be followed by refreshments at The Pines, The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019