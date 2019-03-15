Diane CLARKE

Peacefully passed away on March 13, 2019, at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved wife of John. A beloved sister-in-law, auntie, and cherished friend to many. Special thanks to all the staff at Hawke's Bay Hospital ICU for their wonderful care of Diane. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Clarke Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
