SAWREY, Diana Kirke:
28.4.1923 - 12.5.2019
Di passed away peacefully at Harbourview Rest Home, aged 96 years, on Mother's Day. Loving and loved wife of the late Bob, devoted and loved mother and mother-in-law of Louise and Neville; Stephen and Sarah; Richard and Diana, adored Granny Di of Geoffrey, Hayden; Olivia, Robert and Renée; Kirke and Merenia, Tui, Ben, and Annie, delighted Great-Granny Di of Te Haeata. A very special thank you for the love and care shown to Mum by the staff of Harbourview Rest Home. A celebration of Mum's life will be held at St James Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday 20th May 2019, at 12 noon.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from May 15 to May 18, 2019