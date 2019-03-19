MOSS,
|
Desmond Clyde (Des):
22.10.1935 - 17.03.2019
Much loved husband and friend of Meryn Hickman. Father of Alister and Raewyn, grandfather of Ginny and Bridget Moss. Stepfather of Jane and Michael, Stephen, Caroline and Ian, Tim and Sheena. Grandpa Des to their children. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated. Des will be remembered and farewelled at a service to be held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Molesworth Street, Thorndon, on Thursday 21st March at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2019