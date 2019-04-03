GITTINGS,
Desmond William (Des):
Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019, aged 91. Much loved husband for 70 years of Teresa (Tess). Cherished father and father-in-law of Pauline, Peter and Yong, Mark and Melissa, Mary, John (deceased), Angela, Bernard and Penny, Gerard, Terry and Jennifer, Stephen and Cara, Desmond and Victoria. Brother to Mary Harris (deceased). Grandfather of 25 and great-grandfather of 19.
"Your legacy will live on. Requiescat in Pace.
Sectare Fidem"
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Church, 92 Wycliffe Street, Napier on Friday, April 5, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the church on Thursday, April 4, at 7.00pm. Messages to the Gittings Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019