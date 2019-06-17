SHEPHERD, Derek Michael:
On 15 June 2019, peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of Catherine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Simon and Sue and Rebecca and Anthony. Adored Grandad of Emma, Ben, James, Annabel and William. Special thanks to the staff at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals.
Rest In Peace
A Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, 20 June 2019 at 11am at St. Theresa's Church, 210 St Andrews Rd, Plimmerton, thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019