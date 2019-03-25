ETHERINGTON,
|
Derek Duke:
Passed away on 21 March 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Alison, adored father and father-in-law of Juliet and Robert, wonderful grandpa of Phoebe and Alice and brother of Hilary. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, Parnell, Auckland on Thursday 28 March, at 2.30pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019