VAN DER LEE,
Hine Te Ngarue Cynthia
(nee Pohe):
Aged 88 years
14 October 1930 -
2 June 2019
Passed peacefully at her home in Mahia. Eldest child of Kupa Pohe and Ira Te Rito. Beloved mother of Chris and Vern (dec), sister, aunty, nanny and friend. Hine will spend one night at her home at 676 East Coast Road, Mahia, from 4.00pm, on 5 June. Hine will arrive at Tuahuru Marae, East Coast Road, Mahia, on Thursday 6 June, at 11.00am, where her funeral service will be held on Friday 7 June 2019, at 10.30am.
E te Ariki, hoatu ki a ia
te okiokinga pumautanga.
E moe e kui.
Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd
Funeral Directors
Wairoa FDANZ
www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2019