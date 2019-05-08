STEPHENS, Dr Denzil
Stanhope Bamford:
On May 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Lower Hutt Hospital, in his 106th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Leeda. Much loved father, father-in-law, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Great-Great-Grandfather. Rosary will be recited in the Mercy Chapel, Gibbons Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, corner Pine Ave and Main Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11.00am, and thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to the "Stephens family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
