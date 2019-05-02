WIKITOA, Dennis Johanna:
Our beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Kolo, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Cousin & Friend. Silently and peacefully slipped away on Tuesday 30th April 2019. Loving and protective husband of Melody Wikitoa. Father of Tony & Jo Lord, Jayralee Toa, Karena & Jesse, Destinee & Dyllan. Beautiful and loving Kolo to Isiah, Kiana, Kereana, Felix and Zach. Papa to Daesghaun & Ricky. Friend to many. Dennis will be arriving at Takapuwahia Marae on Friday afternoon, 3rd May. His Tangi will be held at the Marae on Sunday, 5th May at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2019