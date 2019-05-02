Dennis WIKITOA

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Dennis's passing. My thoughts are with..."
    - Deidre Stark
  • "With deepest sympathy for your sad loss. cousin Jack Davey..."
  • "Dennis is a beautiful man, with a big heart, whom I shared..."
    - Tera Solomon
  • "Kia ora whanau just been told of the passing of Dennis..."
    - Whaiora Savage
Service Information
Gee and Hickton - Porirua
6 Norrie Street, North City
Porirua, Wellington
042375332
Death Notice

WIKITOA, Dennis Johanna:
Our beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Kolo, Brother-in-law, Uncle, Cousin & Friend. Silently and peacefully slipped away on Tuesday 30th April 2019. Loving and protective husband of Melody Wikitoa. Father of Tony & Jo Lord, Jayralee Toa, Karena & Jesse, Destinee & Dyllan. Beautiful and loving Kolo to Isiah, Kiana, Kereana, Felix and Zach. Papa to Daesghaun & Ricky. Friend to many. Dennis will be arriving at Takapuwahia Marae on Friday afternoon, 3rd May. His Tangi will be held at the Marae on Sunday, 5th May at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - PORIRUA
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.