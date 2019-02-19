PICKERING, Dennis:
Passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Sunday, February 17. Cherished husband of Janne, much loved father of Tracey and Alan. Dearly loved by family members including many grandchildren and friends. Huge thanks to all the caring staff at Wellington Hospital ward 5. We are celebrating his life with a gathering at the Johnsonville Community Centre, 3 Frankmoore Ave, Thursday, February 21, 10am-12pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2019