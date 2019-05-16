IRELAND,

Dennis Charles (Charlie):

Charlie has decided that he needs to be with his Ioline. The bowls will now be still, and the cap replaced on

the whiskey bottle.

Charlie was an amazing father to Joanne, father-in-law to Martin, grandfather to Richard and Vanessa, Melinda and Andrew, and Jamie and Tammy. A special Grandad Charlie to Liam and Ryan, Abby and Charlotte, and Emily, Ruby and Charlie. We invite you to come and celebrate his time with us in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Friday, May 17 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Ireland Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.





