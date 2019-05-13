DICKEY, Dennis Leith:
On 11th May 2019 at Rotorua Hospital. Loved husband of Marguerite. Loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Russell Turnbull, and Christopher and Rachele. Loved Poppa of Jonathan and Harry Turnbull, and William and James Singers. The funeral for Dennis will be held at 1pm, Wednesday the 15th of May, at Osborne's Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. Communications to the Dickey Family, C/- PO Box 5042, Rotorua West.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2019