Denise ROBINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise ROBINSON.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Death Notice

ROBINSON, Denise:
Died peacefully, aged 98 years, on Thursday 16 May 2019, at Aroha Care Centre for the Elderly, Taita, Lower Hutt. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and the late Larry Trotter. Treasured Nana to Victoria, Alice, Caroline and Edward. Loved Great-Nana of Joshua, Benjamin, Abigail, Lillian, Samuel, Matthew, Emily, Luc, Fleur, Laurence, Bruno, Xavier, and Hugh. A celebration of Denise's life will be held in the Aroha Care Centre for the Elderly Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 18 May, at 3.00pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on May 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.