ROBINSON, Denise:
Died peacefully, aged 98 years, on Thursday 16 May 2019, at Aroha Care Centre for the Elderly, Taita, Lower Hutt. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and the late Larry Trotter. Treasured Nana to Victoria, Alice, Caroline and Edward. Loved Great-Nana of Joshua, Benjamin, Abigail, Lillian, Samuel, Matthew, Emily, Luc, Fleur, Laurence, Bruno, Xavier, and Hugh. A celebration of Denise's life will be held in the Aroha Care Centre for the Elderly Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 18 May, at 3.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on May 17, 2019