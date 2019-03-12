Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully on 8 March 2019 at Lower Hutt, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary Patricia (Pat, nee Guthrie), cherished companion of Doreen van Driel. Beloved father and father-in-law of Sr Josephine RNDM (Rome), Josef Paul & Bryce (London), John & Annie (Whitby), Peter & Julie (Lower Hutt), Simon & Jo (Waikanae), Susan & Paul (Nelson), Michael & Donald (Panama), and Annie & Matt (Napier). Grandfather of Rebecca, Emma & Chris, Elle, Tony, Steven & Angie, James, Hamish, Andrew, Ethan, Milla and Noah. Great Grandfather of Caleb, Chloe and Evie. Special thanks to the Doctors and Staff of Bob Scott Retirement Village and Hutt Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Vigil prayers will be held in Sacred Heart Church, 41 Britannia Street, Petone, on Wednesday, 13 March 2019 at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass for Denis will be celebrated in the above Church on Thursday, 14 March 2019 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be left on Denis' tribute page at







