Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday 9th May 2019, aged 65 years. Adored wife and soulmate of Rob. Beautiful mother and mother-in-law of Erin and Dan, Kelly and Scott. Much loved Nana of Amelia and Scarlett, Evie and Matthew. Loved sister and sister-in-Law of Lynda and Derek, Nevin and partner Diane, Sue and Allen. Special Aunty to Sarah, Lillian, Brett and Jared. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice can be made online or left at the service. Many thanks to the amazing team at Mary Potter Hospice for taking such good care of Debbie. Messages to the family may be left in Debbie's tribute book at

Forever our Matriarch xxxx







BRYANT, Debbie:Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Thursday 9th May 2019, aged 65 years. Adored wife and soulmate of Rob. Beautiful mother and mother-in-law of Erin and Dan, Kelly and Scott. Much loved Nana of Amelia and Scarlett, Evie and Matthew. Loved sister and sister-in-Law of Lynda and Derek, Nevin and partner Diane, Sue and Allen. Special Aunty to Sarah, Lillian, Brett and Jared. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice can be made online or left at the service. Many thanks to the amazing team at Mary Potter Hospice for taking such good care of Debbie. Messages to the family may be left in Debbie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service in celebration of Debbie's life is to be held at Cockburn St Chapel, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 14th May at 11.00am. The cremation will take place privately.Forever our Matriarch xxxx Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019

