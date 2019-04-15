HOUPAPA,
Deanna Marie (Dee, Tintin):
15.10.1966 - 12.04.2019
Passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice. Daughter of Maria Ritihia Houpapa (nee Mason) (dec) and Robert Paapu Houpapa (dec). Loved partner of Warren Maguren. Loving mother of Jordan, Tipene, and Jacob, and proud mum of Pixie. Sister and sister-in-law of Vanessa & Sonny, Timothy & Alley, Angelene, Willie (dec) & Dave, Stephanie, Elizabeth & Pete, Tama & Dori, Louise & Wayne, Richard (dec), Wayne & Larraine, Glen & Kathy, Darryl & Michelle, and Deanna & Gordon. Aunty to all her nephews and nieces. We remember your wonderful and gentle soul which will remain in our hearts. May you rest in peace. A service for Deanna will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2.00pm. A family service will be held in Cornwall Manor on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 6.00pm.
A good heart has stopped,
A good soul as ascended to heaven,
To meet again, dear.
Manaaki te atua ia koutou
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 15, 2019