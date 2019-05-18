TUARI, Dean Marcellus:

23.03.1963 - 19.05.2017

Two years have passed so quickly, a reminder of how precious time really is. In this time we have had two granddaughters and a great-granddaughter to add to our whanau. We are so blessed. I want you to know that although the pain of losing you has not changed, it's our surroundings that have expanded to allow us to move forward thanks to the love and support of whanau and friends. We wish you love, peace and happiness.

You will be forever in our hearts darling

Love - Dad, Georgie & whanau xxx



