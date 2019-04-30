NICHOLSON,
Dean Ruapena:
(of Stokes Valley). After a long illness, on 28 April 2019, aged 51 years. Dearly loving son of Lionel and Jocelyn; brother of Rahera, Kurapa, Clive, Kelvin, Vernon and Valvina. A service for Dean will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knight's Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, TODAY Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 10.00am. Dean will then travel to Waititi Marae, Ngongotaha, Rotorua where his funeral service will be held on Thursday 2 May. All enquiries phone 0274 367 767.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2019