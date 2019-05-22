BIRCH, Dawnson James:
10.09.1932 - 21.05.2019
Passed away peacefully at Woburn Masonic Village, Lower Hutt. Surrounded by his whanau. Beloved husband of the late Jean Rose Birch. Treasured Dad and Koro of his many Mokopuna. Dad will arrive at Wainuiomata Marae, on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, at 9.30am for a short time. Dad and Whanau will depart the marae at 11.00am, for Pahinui Marae, Waipoua Forrest. Funeral Service will be held on Friday 24th May 2019, time to be confirmed.
Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2019