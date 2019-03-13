COOK,
Dawna Marie Ranginui:
Sunrise – 21st August 1950 Sunset – 10th March 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, sister, aunty, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, and daughter of the late David and Turi Cook. For any further information, please contact Shirina on (027-277-8775) or Tupuna on (027-906-4833).
"…Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea sayeth the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them" Rev 14:13
For those that wish to pay their final respects and be a part of celebrating our mother's life on her final journey, her service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Thursday 14th March, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 13, 2019