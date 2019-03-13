Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawna COOK. View Sign

COOK,

Dawna Marie Ranginui:

Sunrise – 21st August 1950 Sunset – 10th March 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, sister, aunty, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, and daughter of the late David and Turi Cook. For any further information, please contact Shirina on (027-277-8775) or Tupuna on (027-906-4833).

"…Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea sayeth the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them" Rev 14:13

For those that wish to pay their final respects and be a part of celebrating our mother's life on her final journey, her service will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen St, Masterton, on Thursday 14th March, at 11.00am.





