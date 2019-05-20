WEIR,
David Graham (Graham):
On 17 May 2019, at Bob Scott Retirement Village, peacefully after a short illness, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Alison. Loved father of Cheryl & Jerry, Philip & Babs, and loved special Dad of Paul & Madhu. Brother of Bruce (dec) and Uncle of Jo, Karyn and Leonie and families (England). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Bob Scott Retirement Village, and doctors and nurses at the Oncology Ward at Wellington Hospital. A service for Graham will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr of Knight's Rd and Cornwall St, on Thursday 23 May at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "The Weir Family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on May 20, 2019