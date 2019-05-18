SORENSON,
David Patrick (Dave):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th May 2019 at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Hospital, Petone. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband to Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law to Mark & Janine, Deanne & Steve, and Jodie & Dominic. Treasured Grandad to Jaimee, Grayson and Holly; Jed and Koby; Tayla and Kasey. Special thanks to Jayne, Rae and Bob Scott Hospital Staff for their exceptional and loving care given to Dave. All communication to the Sorenson Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Dave will be held in the Hope Centre,
8 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at 2.00pm.
