MOLLOY, David Charles:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 19th February 2019. Aged 79 years. Loving husband of Lesley Joyce (lJ). Loved father to Larissa, Michael, Wendy, and Peter (deceased). Loving stepfather to Sandra, Diane, Ross, Debbie, Natasha, Peter & Sheryl, Craig & Rachel, Gavin & Leanne, Darryl & Marguerite, and Sharyn. Loving grandfather, stepgrandfather and poppa to many. All communication to the Molloy Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A service for David will be held at St Theresa's Catholic Church, Plimmerton, on Friday 22nd February 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2019