MILGATE, David Leslie:
13.8.1961 - 11.5.2018
With love we remember David who resided on the Gold Coast and formerly of Titahi Bay. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Dave's Memorial and scattering of his ashes on Saturday 11th May to carry out Dave's last request that Titahi Bay Beach be his final Resting Place (please meet at 10am at the Bay Drive end of the Beach), to be followed by refreshments at the Phypers Lounge, Porirua Club Inc, Lodge Place, Porirua.
Ph. 04 297-0877.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019