McLAUGHLIN, David Stuart:

Suddenly while mountain biking at Ohakune on Saturday 11th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Kath, loved son of Pam and the late Bill, son-in-law of Barbara and the late Brian Lee-Jones, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Robyn, Ann and Guy Boanas, Pip and Richard Lawrence, and David and Cathy Lee-Jones. Much loved and respected Uncle of Sarah, Kate and Thomas; Sam, Clare and George; Nic, Jamie and Becky; and Florence. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at The Centre, Seddon Street, Raetihi, on Friday 17th May 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communication to McLaughlin/Lee-Jones c/- Bennetts Funeral Services, PO Box 211, Taihape 4742.

"Keep flying high Dave"

