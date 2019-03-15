David MCKAY

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Beryl, Karena and your extended families so sorry to hear..."
  • "McKAY, David Russell (Harpo): Sadly passed away after a..."
    - David MCKAY
    Published in: The Dominion Post
  • "McKAY, David Russell (Harpo): Dearly loved by his nieces..."
    - David MCKAY
    Published in: The Dominion Post

McKAY, David Russell:
22.8.1948 - 06.03.2019
Son of the late Joe & Fay. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Brother of Beryl Cusin, and Kareena Stewart. Loved dad of Julie. Stepdad of Tania Curry, Wayne Steffensen, and Karleen Rasmussen. Poppa Dave to all his grandchildren. Great-Poppa to Eve. Thanks to the ambulance staff, and Dr Simon Robinson, Palliative Care, Hutt Hospital.
Having type 1 diabetes for
66 years, you fought a good fight. You suffered so much pain but now you are at peace. We will never forget you.
We will love you forever.
A private service has been held following David's wishes.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.