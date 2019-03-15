McKAY, David Russell:
22.8.1948 - 06.03.2019
Son of the late Joe & Fay. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Brother of Beryl Cusin, and Kareena Stewart. Loved dad of Julie. Stepdad of Tania Curry, Wayne Steffensen, and Karleen Rasmussen. Poppa Dave to all his grandchildren. Great-Poppa to Eve. Thanks to the ambulance staff, and Dr Simon Robinson, Palliative Care, Hutt Hospital.
Having type 1 diabetes for
66 years, you fought a good fight. You suffered so much pain but now you are at peace. We will never forget you.
We will love you forever.
A private service has been held following David's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 15, 2019