LYALL,
David Cameron (Dave):
Regt No: 211506, LCpl 1 Bn, NZ Regt, formerly of Naenae. On April 25, 2019, suddenly at dawn on ANZAC Day at Aroha Rest home, Taita; aged 79 years. Husband of the late Sue and father of Maria, Noeline, Kingi, Marlene and Lana. Grandfather of Damon (dec), Joshua, Charlotte, Zach, Heidi, Chris, Nicola, Jasmine, Amber, Grace, Brook, Taylor and Great-Grandad of 12. Son of William & Lilias and brother of Billy, Johnny and Noeline.
Left "On the Double" to catch one last race meeting and
join his Army cobbers
Special thanks to Aroha Rest Home for their care of Dad. A service for Dave will be held in KINGSWOOD, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, April 30, at 1.30pm, �followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VENUE AND TIME.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2019