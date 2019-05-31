HARRISON,
Rev David Shirley:
Service Number 83033 SQN LDR, RNZAF. Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 28th May 2019, aged 99. Loved and loving husband of the late Joan, father and father-in-law of Chris and Michelle, Ann and Peter and Michael and John, grandfather of Nick, Rachel and Sam and "second grandfather" to Rachel and Troy. In lieu of a floral tribute donations to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at his service. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Taranaki Interim Cathedral of St Mary, 40 Vivian St, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by a private committal.
Published in Dominion Post on May 31, 2019