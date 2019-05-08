David HANNA

HANNA, David Roderick:
Formerly of 'Ballynahinch' Marton, and late of Karori, Wellington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nita. Loved father of Rachael, Paddy and Rebecca and their partners. Devoted grandfather of Matthew, Julia and Hillary. Friends are invited to attend a service for David at St Martins Lutheran Church, Pukepapa Road, Marton, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private Cremation. Flowers welcome and can be sent to Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.

Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019
