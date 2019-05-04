FERGUSON, David Halcrow:
Peacefully in Kowhainui Rest Home, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Frances, and the late Yvonne. Dearly loved father of Susan, and Lisa, and loved stepfather of Helen, Linda, Christine, and Colin. A loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Margaret (deceased), Pauline, and Sue. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of David's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeill Street, Wanganui, Today (Saturday), May 4, 2019, at 12.00 noon.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019