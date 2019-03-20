CARR, David Hugh:

Of Palmerston North at Summerset Village on March 18th, 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anna and Andrew; Jane; Alastair and Alayna; loved G'Pa of Freddie and Billy, and a dearly loved brother and uncle. Special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Summerset Village for their loving care of David. Messages to Carr family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A Celebration of David's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, 22nd March 2019, at 10.30am. Cremation to be private.





