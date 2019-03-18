Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



David John (Dave):

Sadly, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 unexpectedly while on holiday, aged 79 years. Loved husband of the late Isabel (Issy). Loved brother of Avril House (England). Loved father, step father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Much loved by all of his extended family and friends across the world. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society and to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated, these may be left at the service. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in The Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday March 22, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Branton Family may be sent c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt, 5040.







