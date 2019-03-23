RICHARDS, Daphne Jean:
Long-time resident of Paekakariki, Daphne passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Thursday 14 March 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife for 68 years of Jack. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Barbara (Wellington), Jean (London), and Catherine & Nick (Sydney). Loving grandmother of Sarah & Josh, and the late Sam, and great-grandmother to Indi. Thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge for their kindness to both Daphne and Jack. In accordance with Daphne's wishes, a private family farewell has taken place. Messages for "The Richards Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
