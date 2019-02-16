O'LEARY,

Daniel Anthony (Dan):

Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Friday 15th February 2019, aged 72 years. Loved son of the late Dan and Maureen O'Leary and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Keady and Brenda, the late Con, Maureen and the late Jim, Jo and Paul, Patrick and Helen, Fr Thige SM, Sherryn and Murray, and their families. Much loved and admired relation and friend to many. All messages O'Leary family, C/- P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, Guyton St, Wanganui, on Tuesday 19th February 2019, at 1.00pm, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The Family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Dan in the Church on Monday evening at 5.30pm.

