GREENING,
Daniel Rangi John:
26 April 1990 - 19 April 2019
On Good Friday Daniel passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice. Much loved son to Victor Brown and Anna Greening, much loved brother to Shannon Greening, and much loved partner to Hine Griffiths. A cherished friend, cousin, nephew, uncle, Daniel was in return much loved by all who knew him. The outpouring of love and support has been incredibly humbling and truly touching, and Daniel left us knowing exactly how loved he is. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mary Potter Hospice, who do amazing work, would be appreciated and may be left at Daniel's service. Messages for the Greening family can be left in Daniels' tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- P O Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Daniel's farewell service will be held at 10.00am, TODAY, Monday 22nd April at The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Rd, Newtown, Wellington. His tangi will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday 24th April at Whakato Marae Manutuke. All are welcome to each service.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 22, 2019