CUMMINGS, Daniel:
On 10 March 2019 at Manor Park, aged 64 years. Loved Dad of Jacinta, loved brother of all his family and dearly cherished by all the staff at ABI Rehabilitation, Kelvin House, Manor Park. A service for Daniel will be held in Gee & Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Monday, 18 March 2019 at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 13, 2019