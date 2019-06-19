Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Our beloved husband, father, brother, and dear friend passed away peacefully on Sunday, 16th of June; aged 61, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Leukaemia. Husband and soulmate to Cecelia Mary Wall; devoted father and father-in-law to Johnathan & Anna, Kate, Beth & Jason, Hannah & Tim and grandfather to Charlotte. Brother and brother-in-law to; Gary & Brenda, Karen & Richard, Joanne & Ron, Louise & Mike, Gabrielle & Gerry, Marty & Dianne, Rachael & Warren, Julia & Mark, Monica & Gavin, Ruth & Mark. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, number one 'son' to Murray Sullivan and loyal mate of far too many to name. A service for Dale will be held at Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, this Friday, 21st of June at 10:30am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Thank you for the overwhelming love and support over the last few days. In lieu of flowers we have set up a givealittle page (link below) in honour of our father with all proceeds going to Wellington Hospital Blood and Cancer department.







