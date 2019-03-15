SUE, Cyril:

Passed away suddenly in Wanganui Hospital on Wednesday 13th March 2019. Beloved and adored husband of Jin. Loved and loyal father and father in-law of Steven and Cathryn, Christine and Nilesh, Suanne and Richard, and Kelvin and Lisa. We will miss your beautiful smile, love, laughter and jokes. Son of the late Sue Gam Joe and Sue Kwei Heang and Molly. Messages and floral tributes to 20 Moore Street, Ohakune 4625, or contributions to St John Ohakune would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Cyril's life will be held at the Ruapehu College Hall, Tainui Street, Ohakune, on SUNDAY 17th March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Ohakune Cemetery.

Bennetts Taihape

Funeral Services

Ph 06 3880452



