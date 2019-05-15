GEE, Cynthia:
On May 13, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Brian. Treasured Mum of Nicola & Ken, Warren & Susan, and Melanie & Derek. Adored Por Por of Ben, Sam, Josh & Zara, and beloved Mar Mar of Sophie and Maddie. Messages and tributes can be placed in Cynthia's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Heartfelt thanks to Kate Clarke, the Oncology Day Ward and the Te Omanga Hospice nurses for their outstanding care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held at St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation at Harbour City Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post from May 15 to May 16, 2019