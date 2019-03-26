BOLT, Cushla (nee Knight):

Passed away peacefully in the care of Bob Scott Nursing Home on March 23, 2019, aged 90. Loving mother to Jane and Geoff, and mother-in-law to Tim, devoted grandmother to Matthew and Anna, a dear sister to John, Donald and Erina and a wonderful aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A private cremation has already taken place. In keeping with Cushla's wishes a celebration of her life will be at Jane and Tim's house, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 3pm-5pm, where we will take the opportunity to raise a glass and share our memories of Cushla. She will be dearly missed, but forever remembered for her kindness, friendship, and enormous sense of fun.



