BOLT, Cushla (nee Knight):
Passed away peacefully in the care of Bob Scott Nursing Home on March 23, 2019, aged 90. Loving mother to Jane and Geoff, and mother-in-law to Tim, devoted grandmother to Matthew and Anna, a dear sister to John, Donald and Erina and a wonderful aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A private cremation has already taken place. In keeping with Cushla's wishes a celebration of her life will be at Jane and Tim's house, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 3pm-5pm, where we will take the opportunity to raise a glass and share our memories of Cushla. She will be dearly missed, but forever remembered for her kindness, friendship, and enormous sense of fun.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019