BRIDGE-OPIE,

Corinne Shirley: QSM

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ramon. Much loved special Aunt of Murray & Heather and family, Steve & Kevin and family. Endeared by her special friends at Coastal Villas, Paraparaumu. Special thanks to all the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for all the care and kindness shown to Corinne during her stay. As per Corinne's wishes a private cremation has taken place, but a celebration of her life will be held over a time of refreshments in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Function Lounge, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, 22 May 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442 Newtown Wellington 6242

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

