Coralie Maud (nee Andrews):
On 16 April 2019 at Millvale House, Waikanae, aged 74. Loved wife of Rowin, mother of Grant and Natasha, grandmother of Torben and Sylvie, and sister of Gail. Thanks to all who eased a long journey, especially the staff at Alzheimers Wellington, and Kapiti Cottage. A service will be held in Cedarwood, 17-21 Parata Street Waikanae, on Friday 26 April at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019