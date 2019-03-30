CORNISH, Constance Irene
(née Devonshire):
On Friday, 22 March 2019, Connie left her earthly home, peacefully with family around her. Aged 93 years. The last remaining of her 10 siblings. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan, Les & Mary, Anne, Wendy & Gary, and Raewyn, and a treasured grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Loved wife of the late Reg, and a much loved auntie of her nieces and nephews.
"She's a lady"
Connie has been farewelled with a private service. Messages please to PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
